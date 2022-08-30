A must see first real Elden Ring Creepypasta

screenshot : FromSoftware / Kotaku

With the advent of data mining and instant information, getting video game stories about campfires is becoming a rarity. It’s hard to spread a verifiable rumor right away, and even legitimate puzzles tend to unravel very quickly. But the beauty of the edit is that it doesn’t have to be real. Could you Manufacture It is real.

This is what I love so much carry the king hahaIt’s fast but new elden ring Movie, showing an area of ​​the game that you’ve probably never seen before. The movie “Saint’s Descent” sees the player descending a seemingly endless, very black staircase with a hole at the end.

The player comes down the hole, of course, because we’ve learned that now You miss critical content in elden ring If you don’t throw yourself into every abyss. I won’t spoil the rest.

Like I said, it’s a simple but good story about what you want to do, in part because it’s not something wild. It sounds believable, and some people who watch it legitimately believe it was real before being told that it actually isn’t.

King bore haha ​​created a whole playlist of “spooky mod” videos And mods like this, but for the elderly Evil spirits Games, if you want to take a look. What excites me are some very ordinary situations that take a sudden turn, like getting stuck in a stifling elevator. something like this could It actually happens to someone, probably out of bad luck, but no one is going to believe you, right? The alternative can be just as frightening: the never ending fall. It’s very good!

The fantasy aspect here is crucial to the fun in a way. When the news broke The elden ring The Wall of Mystery that took 50 hits to bring down, rip the Internet. Who would naturally find this anomaly? Why would they do something like this? Miyazaki, you demon!

Out came the investigators, to take a closer look. That’s when we found out it was actually just a glitch, it never took 50 hits, and there wasn’t actually anything particularly interesting “hiding” behind the wall. The moment was cool while it lasted, but anyone coming in now can’t recreate the feeling of not knowing what the hell was happening when it was an enigma. Now we just tell each other it’s a glitched wall.

Sure, I can tell you that this Elden Ring video isn’t real, but that’s not the point, is it? For a moment, you get sucked into a different reality where evoking a feeling is all that matters. It reminds me a lot of Show files Super Mario 64 scary stories. Anyone with critical thinking skills will be able to discover that detailed stories never happened, or that we’ve heard about them well before now. We pull the popcorn all the same.