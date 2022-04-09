A mobile woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

Mobile, Alaa. (and) – A woman on the road said someone might be following her after she said she found a tracking device in her car.

“Our daughter told us that on her way home from work, she got a notification on her cell phone that she was being tracked,” John Price said.

Price said the notification appeared on his 23-year-old daughter’s cell phone on Thursday.

He said she was frantic, she called her family to see what to do next. While he was on the phone with her, Price said his daughter found an Apple Airtag on a tire wheel.

Airtags are quarter-sized devices created to help users keep track of personal items such as keys, wallets or luggage through “Find My App”.

But if it falls into the wrong hands, it can be used to track someone.

“It was one of those really scary moments for any parent to find out that your 23-year-old daughter is being tracked,” Price said.

Price said they contacted the Mobile Police about the matter, but it is not clear at this time who the device belongs to or who put it in his daughter’s car.

According to Fox News, similar incidents have been reported across the country. A Sports Illustrated model even claimed an Airtag was placed in her coat while out with friends in New York City.

Price said he posted pictures of his daughter about the tracking on Facebook to warn others to check their car. The post was posted more than 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“You don’t really think it’s going to be about you or your family until that happens, and then you’re like ‘holy cow’!” That’s my daughter, Bryce said.

Apple has some advice about files website So you can be notified if someone stalks you with Airtag.

