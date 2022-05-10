May 10, 2022

A “mixed” sunspot has just released a huge solar flare

Scientists are monitoring a sunspot that unleashed a Category X flare during an “identity crisis,” according to SpaceWeather.com.

Magnified auroras could be viewed if a coronal mass ejection of charged particles ejected from AR3006 “mixed” sunspot, whose glowing explosion directed toward Land Tuesday (May 10) at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).

