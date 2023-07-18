A Microsoft arrow pops up when you sign up for AI for Microsoft 365

July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023
  • On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new AI subscription service for Microsoft 365: The company will charge users an additional $30 per month to use generative AI with tools like Teams, Excel, and Word.
  • Adding a generative AI subscription should cost enterprise users an additional 50% or more per month.
  • The updates come as the race heats up to deliver consumer-driven, generative AI tools among tech giants like Microsoft, Google, IBM, and more.

Shares of Microsoft rose 5.8% on Tuesday after the company announced a new AI subscription service for Microsoft 365: The company will charge users an additional $30 per month to use generative AI with tools like Teams, Excel and Word.

Adding a subscription to Copilot, a generic AI assistant that works across Microsoft 365 software, can increase monthly pricing for enterprise customers by up to 83%. Copilot’s capabilities include arranging incoming emails, summarizing meetings, analyzing spreadsheet data, providing written prompts and designing presentations, according to Microsoft.

The updates come as the race heats up to deliver consumer-driven, generative AI tools among tech giants like Microsoft, Google, IBM, and more.

“It’s based on your business data in the Microsoft Graph — that’s all your email messages, calendar, chats, documents, and more,” Microsoft wrote in a release, adding that the tool adheres to user-preset security, privacy, and compliance policies for Microsoft 365.

The tool is currently in early testing stages with 600 institutional customers, such as Goodyear and General Motors. Microsoft has not announced a timeline for its public offering.

The company also announced a significant update for Bing Chat, its AI chatbot, on Tuesday: visual search. Users can now take or upload a photo to Bing Chat and request more information on it through desktop apps or Bing.

