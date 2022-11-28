A Mexican drug gang has attacked police with explosive-laden drones

The Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) drug trafficking group attacked police over the weekend with armed drones and a small plane. Reports say two policemen and at least two cartel members were killed in the attack Deputy.

The shooting took place in Encarnación de Díaz, a small town in the state of Jalisco. The CJNG has been battling the Sinaloa cartel since at least 2018 for control of the territory, a key route for drug trafficking into the United States.

The cartel fired from a Cessna plane at the police, who opened fire and killed two cartel members, according to local news reports. During the November 26 attack, the CJNG simultaneously fired several drones at the police to drop bombs.

This appears to be the first time a cartel has used a plane to attack officials. Recently, a similar plane was used in Jalisco state to drop thousands of leaflets threatening the Sinaloa cartel.

Hours after the confrontation, cartel members used buses and pickup trucks to block several streets in the city to prevent the arrival of the Mexican Army and National Guard. Jalisco provincial governor Enrique Alfaro confirmed the attack. on Twitter Wrote: “Today the criminals tried to intimidate and intimidate our local authorities, but they hit a wall…”.

Since 2020, the CJNG has routinely used explosive-laden drones to attack officials and rivals. Investigations so far have shown cartels use commercially available drones and attach improvised explosive devices such as Tovex or C4 to them.