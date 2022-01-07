A meteorite weighing half a ton explodes and shakes a large American city

On New Year’s Day a large meteorite exploded over the city of Pittsburgh, and even houses were shaken by the eruption.

My security cameras also captured the “boom” sound. It was loud pic.twitter.com/NEhynXQIbP – Toby Donbow (lildobe) January 1, 2022

On the first day of the New Year there was a great explosion in Pennsylvania. An expert with the U.S. Meteorological Service said a flash satellite footage was recorded in Washington County just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. This data indicates that the meteorite later entered the Earth’s atmosphere – Informed the Guardian.

People in the South Hills and nearby areas were paying close attention to the loud noise and even their house was shaken by the explosion. If the weather on that day had not been cloudy, the eruption of the fireball would have been visible to the naked eye, as it is estimated to be a hundred times brighter than the full moon.

A nearby infrared station detected an explosion wave when the meteorite crashed, allowing calculations.

A Posted on NASA’s Meteor Watch Facebook page According to the record, the object is approaching our planet at a speed of 72,420 km, which is about a meter in diameter and weighs almost half a ton. Scientists have compared the power of a meteorite to 30 tons of TNT explosion.

Experts recall a similar incident on September 17 in Hardy County, West Virginia.