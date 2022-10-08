A massive, million-mile-long plume rising from the sun, captured by the astrophotographer

Ads

An amateur astrophotographer pointed his telescope at the sun and noticed a plume rising from the fiery surface at 100,000 miles per hour as it grew to more than a million miles away.

Andrew McCarthyD., who lives in Arizona, told DailyMail.com that he spent six hours taking more than a million photos that he “strung” together to get the final image — but because the shaft was so huge, he was only able to capture half of them in the photo.

The energetic, hot-magnetic gas ejection or coronal mass ejection (CME) unleashed what McCarthy said was the largest solar prominence he’s ever seen — the bright feature extending outward from the surface about 500,000 miles away.

The day McCarthy noticed the sun was also when a small solar storm erupted in the sun, creating the large protrusion that caught his eye.

“I’ve noticed a lot of fame is starting to come in – a clear sign that something exciting is about to happen,” he said.

So I kept the telescope pointed [at] And I watched the form of CME.

These are the moments that solar astronomers experience.

A massive plume formed on September 24, the day a solar storm erupted on the Sun.

However, Storm ranked in the lowest category and probably missed the eyes on Earth.

The plume of plasma began to emerge from the giant protrusion and then broke off, flying through space at 100,000 miles per hour, according to McCarthy who also conducted broadcast live the event.

The images were taken with a modified 5-inch reflecting telescope, which McCarthy said “must be modified because pointing the telescope at the sun would otherwise blind you.”

The column slowly began to grow, reaching 200,000 miles and then 600,000 before reaching more than a million and exploding into space.

‘This is the distance from Earth to the Japanese Earth’ [Jame Webb Space Telescope]Share a tweet.

McCarthy, who has Exhibition From the stunning images showing the wonders of space, he kept his eyes on the column for at least two hours, watching it explode and float into space as it became closer to a point the size of the moon, rather than the roaring ball of heated gas that I was initially.

And as it progressed, it became fainter.

“The fame you see in the photo spans about 500,000 miles, maybe a little less,” McCarthy told DailyMail.com.

McCarthy took over a million photos of the sun and stitched them together for the last piece. Watch the column grow until it breaks and floats in space. The photo is a raw photo I took See also China's discovery of lunar minerals could add to a fuller view of the moon

It’s easy to imagine when you realize that the sun is 865,000 miles wide!

“The little bits I tracked in my live tweets were closer to a million miles away, but those bits didn’t make it to the final picture.”

McCarthy went on to explain that because he used so many photos, he incorporated a technique called ‘lucky photography’ into his shots.

“I use the TIFF format (many photographers use the video format) because I find it gives me more control over rejecting bad frames when the wind picks up or the conditions are bad,” he said.

Jonah makes things difficult sometimes. ”