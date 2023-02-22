A man who wandered the sea for 24 days lived on ketchup and Heinz would give him a new boat.

Heinz is asking its followers for help in a message on a bottle. One of the world’s biggest food companies wants to find the man who lived on ketchup and condiments for nearly a month adrift at sea. CBS News article.

Company He shared a post on Instagram, in which Evis, who spent 24 days on the water, writes that Francois wants to celebrate his return home. In addition, Haynes offered to gift the brave sailor a new ship, but for this he must first be found. That’s why they’re asking their followers, if anyone has any information about the Dominican man, to let them know:

Francois, 47, was working on his yacht in the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten in December when it suddenly began to take to sea. “I tried [visszamenni] to port, but it took some time to rig and hoist the sails, and lost track on the way. I tried to call my friends and colleagues but the connection was disconnected. So I couldn’t do anything but sit and wait,” Francois told the Colombian Navy rescue team, with the word “help” emblazoned on his back. Lacking proper food, Francois lived on a bottle of ketchup, some garlic powder and a bag of soup for 24 days.

So far, Haynes has not been found. The company contacted the government of the Dominican Republic and the Colombian navy to find out where the sailor could be.