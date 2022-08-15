A man was shot dead during a youth football game near Dallas

A man was killed during a youth soccer game in Lancaster, Texas, on Saturday night, after an altercation escalated into a shooting, police said.

Witnesses said Lancaster Police That the coaching staff and officials got into an argument that became physical, resulting in the shooting.

Lancaster police said they are looking for Jacob Salk Taleb, brother of Ayman, a former NFL student, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“On arrival, officers were notified of a rift between the training staff and the crew in charge,” the Lancaster Police Department said in a press release. “During the dispute, the opposing coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the melee fired a firearm that injured an adult male.”

Lancaster police said the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

And the victim, Sunday, was Michael “Mike Hickmon” youth football coach, according to the family, which issued a statement.

“On behalf of the Hickmon family, we would like to thank everyone for their attack [love] “We received it,” the family said in a statement, adding, “This is a very difficult time for our family and community. Michael was our everything. He was incredibly kind and generous. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He can also be sarcastic and drive you crazy. But we loved him, Because all these things made him him.”

“Mike loved his family,” the statement continued. “He adored his wife. He loved being a father and grandfather. He was a wonderful breadwinner. The best brother you could ask for. He loved football and boxing, he went to as many fights as possible. He loved boxing very much, he also worked in boxing matches, he was He loves to travel, our family is sad, difficult, at the moment we don’t see an end to our sadness, but what I know for sure is… We will find a way forward. We have no choice. We miss him so much. We will always love him. We will love him forever.”

The authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

Lancaster Police officials said in a press release that the shooting took place around 8:50 p.m. in Lancaster Community Park. Investigation is underway.

Police said that if people have any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Salk Taleb, please call Detective Senad Drangić at 972-218-2756.

Lancaster is located in Dallas County.

Nick Off, Marcus Moore, and Marilyn Heck of ABC News contributed to this report.