A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a gondola accident in Canada

July 18, 2023 | 12:11 p.m

A man and woman fighting for her life died in hospital after a gondola-related accident at a resort in Canada on Sunday.

Authorities said the two were exiting a sightseeing gondola at the Mont-Tremblant ski resort near Montreal, Quebec, when a piece of equipment hit the car, according to the Associated Press.

the CBC reported Police in Quebec said the accident was caused by a digging machine but are not sure what caused the machine to run under the gondola and are not ruling out criminal negligence.

“It was very bad,” Eric Cadot, a spokesperson for Créte du Quebec, told CBC. “The gondola that was hit, there is a part of the gondola that was torn off and people had no chance at all. They fell to the ground a few meters away, and hit the ground hard.”

Cadot described the impact as “very brutal” and questioned why a drilling rig was operating under the gondola on Sunday, CBC reported.

The man and woman were from Ontario and in their 50s, Cadot told CBC, noting that the woman remains in critical condition in hospital.

The county police are reportedly conducting an investigation and speaking with witnesses, including resort workers and a drilling rig operator.

The Tremblant Resort Association said in a Facebook post that activities at the popular resort had been suspended after the incident.

The Tremblant Resort Association confirmed to Fox News Digital that an incident occurred at the resort involving panoramic gondolas and construction machinery operated by a third party.

A spokesperson for the ministry said: “We confirm with great regret that, following the announcement made by SRête de Quebec, one of the two victims has died, while the other has been taken to hospital.”

"We are saddened by this situation, and the Mont Tremblant station offers its sincere condolences to everyone involved," Annick Aird, vice president of sales, marketing and communications, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.






