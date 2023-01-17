‘A Man Named Otto’ beats expectations at the box office

An almost extinct genre of theatrical films — a traditional drama aimed at older ticket buyers in the middle of the country — sent a reminder to Hollywood over the weekend: If you build it (right), they’ll come.
“A man called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as an eccentric widower, will bring in nearly $15 million over the four-day weekend in the US, totaling $21 million since opening with limited release on Dec. 20, according to Comscore. The genre has weathered a strong debut. Recently, many original dramas such as “Babylon”, “She Said”, “Amsterdam”, “Till” and “The Fabelmans”, which led to Concerns about the viability of the dramas in theatres.
For the most part, these films were aimed at audiences on the coasts. However, “A Man Called Otto” was marketed to hearty audiences. Crowds turned out in places like Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver and Salt Lake City, box office analysts said. None of the top 75 movie theaters are located in Los Angeles or New York, which is very unusual.
Ticket sales were “especially lively in small town theatres,” according to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which released the PG-13 film. About 60 percent of ticket buyers were female, Sony said, and 46 percent of attendees were over the age of 55. “A Man Called Otto” received warm reviews (68% positive, according to Rotten Tomatoes), with plot clarity being the complaint. the basic. But ticket buyers liked it, as evidenced by A.S 96% positive audience rating On rotten tomatoes.
“Audiences for original adult films will absolutely return to theaters, if we don’t forget them,” Tom Rothman, president of Sony Motion Picture Group, said in an email. “And if you’re able to strike a chord in Central America, it can be particularly powerful.” “A Man Called Otto” took in more than the $10 million that analysts expected going in for the weekend.
A Man Called Otto cost about $50 million (not including marketing expenses), to be co-financed by TSG Entertainment and SF Studios, a Swedish film and television company. New edition of a Swedish movie Based on the bestselling novel A Man Called Ove, it is the deeply moving story of a depressed widower who finds himself in an unusual friendship with a new neighbor. Hanks co-starred with Mariana Treviño and a cat named Smeagol. The film is directed by Marc Forster, known as “.Search for Neverland” And “How much consolation. “
The top films at the North American box office over the weekend were wide remaining blockbusters. in the first place , “Avatar: Water Road(Disney) collected about $38.5 million between Friday and Monday, for a five-week total of $563 million ($1.9 billion worldwide). “M3gana horror comedy from Universal, ranked second, with estimated ticket sales of $21.2 million, for a two-week total of $60 million ($91 million worldwide).
