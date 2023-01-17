‘A Man Named Otto’ beats expectations at the box office

An almost extinct genre of theatrical films — a traditional drama aimed at older ticket buyers in the middle of the country — sent a reminder to Hollywood over the weekend: If you build it (right), they’ll come.

“A man called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as an eccentric widower, will bring in nearly $15 million over the four-day weekend in the US, totaling $21 million since opening with limited release on Dec. 20, according to Comscore. The genre has weathered a strong debut. Recently, many original dramas such as “Babylon”, “She Said”, “Amsterdam”, “Till” and “The Fabelmans”, which led to Concerns about the viability of the dramas in theatres.

For the most part, these films were aimed at audiences on the coasts. However, “A Man Called Otto” was marketed to hearty audiences. Crowds turned out in places like Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver and Salt Lake City, box office analysts said. None of the top 75 movie theaters are located in Los Angeles or New York, which is very unusual.

Ticket sales were “especially lively in small town theatres,” according to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which released the PG-13 film. About 60 percent of ticket buyers were female, Sony said, and 46 percent of attendees were over the age of 55. “A Man Called Otto” received warm reviews (68% positive, according to Rotten Tomatoes), with plot clarity being the complaint. the basic. But ticket buyers liked it, as evidenced by A.S 96% positive audience rating On rotten tomatoes.