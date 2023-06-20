June 20, 2023

A man has been arrested after he threw the phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert

Muhammad 2 hours ago 1 min read

The New York Police Department confirmed that singer Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a crowd member threw a phone in her face during a concert Sunday night in New York City.

Police said in a statement that the singer was performing at Pier 17 when Nicolas Malvegna, 27, “intentionally” threw a cell phone in her face. Officers took Malvagna into custody at the scene. He was later charged with assault.

Rexa posted two photos On her Instagram, Monday, she shows a clear black eye and a tear near her eyebrow.

She captioned the post, “I’m good.”

video Concert-goers shared the moment Rexha was hit in the face. Rexa collapsed to her knees and put her hand to her face as her part I helped her get off the stage. Fans cheered for Rexha’s name as she left.

“Absolutely amazing show ruined by a fan throwing his phone at @BebeRexha, hope she’s okay then,” an attendee said. chirp.

The Sunday night concert was part of Rexha’s “Best F’n Night of My Life Tour.” Her next concert is scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Bebe Rexha at amfAR Cannes 2023 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR


Aliza Chassan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBS News.

