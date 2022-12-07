According to Downing Street, the main objectives of the cooperation framework, known as the British-US Energy Security Partnership, include reducing global dependence on Russian energy carrier exports, stabilizing energy markets and strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy efficiency, nuclear and renewable energy. proof’s.

The Sun and Biden joint report highlights that Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused a sharp increase in energy prices on international markets. As a result, the cost of living has also gone up, in turn One of the primary goals of the joint task force, which will be established as part of the British-American initiative, is to permanently increase US LNG supplies to Great Britain and the wider European market.

In the spirit of this, over the next year, the United States will supply at least 9-10 billion cubic meters of natural gas-equivalent LNG to terminals in Great Britain.

That’s more than twice the amount imported so far: Great Britain will buy 3.9 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the United States in 2021, according to the Prime Minister’s Office in London on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the initiative in a statement: “Great Britain and the United States will work together to ensure that the global exchange rate of energy carriers and the security of supply of both countries can never be manipulated again in the future.”

A regime is collapsing according to its temporary will.

According to the Sun, the UK-US joint venture will lower energy bills for British consumers and help Europe end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

London has already announced that it will stop importing Russian crude oil by the end of the year, and the British government has repeatedly stated its position that the entire world should stop relying on Russian energy supplies.

