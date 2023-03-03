A-listers are dreading the action in the new trailer for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.”

(CNN) Disney’s classic theme parks come to life New teaser trailer for “Haunted Mansion” this summer, and it looks like it has some spooky thrillers in store.

“This house has a way of playing tricks on you,” said the movie’s star, Rosario Dawson, in the clip shared by the studio Thursday.

The film follows a mother-son duo, played by Dawson and newcomer Chase Dillion, who recruit a group of “so-called psychic experts” to help evict a group of “supernatural squatters” from their new haunted house, according to Disney.

“This mansion is broken, and she needs all the help she can get,” says Owen Wilson – who is seen wearing what appears to be a priest’s outfit and plays a character named Kent.

Still from Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”.

The trailer shows snippets of the mansion’s interior, ones that fans of the legendary ride are sure to recognize, including long corridors, flying objects, excavated graves, and eerie figures like Roy Orbison’s “My House Without Windows” in the background.

“Morbius” star Jared Leto has been tapped to play the Hat-Box Ghost, a lovable character who initially appeared in the series’ debut Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park, but was discontinued due to a technical glitch. At the D23 fan convention in 2022, Disney announce That Ghost Hat-Box will return to the attraction this year.

The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, and Tiffany Haddish. Curtis plays Madame Leota, a character whose living room also appears in the beloved theme park attraction. Oscar nominated actress Post a photo of herself in her costume on Instagram on Thursday.

“Be careful, death lurks around every corner,” DeVito warns in the trailer.

The story of the legendary Haunted Mansion has been told on screen before. The original 2003 movie The Haunted Mansion starred Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason.

“Haunted Mansion” hits theaters July 28.