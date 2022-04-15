April 15, 2022

A life full of love and happiness: Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt wish for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt We hit social media on Thursday night as the couple tied the knot and made First public appearance as husband and wife. Ranbir and Alia looked stunning in shades of ivory and gold, as they stepped out of their dorm to meet the paparazzi and fans who had gathered to get a glimpse of them. Apart from her first appearance after the wedding, Alia also made an official announcement on Instagram.

Needless to say, the wishes flowed in fairly immediately and flooded her comments section. Many of their friends in the industry have also taken to Instagram to wish them well. Priyanka Chopra was one of those, who posted her Instagram story on Friday morning. Priyanka shares a wedding photo of the couple, and wrote a sincere wish.

The actress wrote, “Oooooooooooooooh congratulations to you both. I wish you both a life full of love and happiness @aliabhatt n Ranbir.” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s wish Ranbir and Alia less:

Announcing her dreamy wedding, Alia wrote: “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home…on our favorite spot – the balcony we spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more From memories together… memories full of love, laughter, relaxing silence, movie nights, silly fights, delicious wine and Chinese meals. Thank you for all the love and light during this very important time in our lives. You made this moment even more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

