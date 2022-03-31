A hyperactive sunspot has cast a huge X-class solar flare into space

A rapidly erupting sunspot caused a huge flame to be thrown.

hotbed the sun The activity, formally known as AR2975, sent out a strong Class X glow that had already caused a temporary blackout in shortwave radio signals in the Americas, according to the SpaceWeather.com. (AR2975 has already been burped more than 17 Medium-sized flares in recent days, but this explosion is a little stronger).

“Pilots, navigators, and ham radio operators may have noticed unusual propagation effects at frequencies below 30 MHz.” [megahertz]The website reported on Wednesday (March 30) in the hours after the flash.

Solar flares are categorized first by class — Class A being the weakest, then Class B, C and M, with Class X being the strongest — and then by size, with smaller numbers representing smaller flares within the class. Wednesday’s glow was an X1.3 class glow, according to SpaceWeather.

Flares are bursts of light, but are sometimes associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which shoot blobs of charged particles into space. If a coronal mass ejected from the glow and were directed toward Earth, this could cause this to happen twilight, the amazing light produced by the collision of charged particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceWeather added that there is circumstantial evidence that the CME emerged from the Sun, but that further observations will be needed to confirm this.

“It is almost certain that a CME missile emerged from the site of the explosion,” Spaceweather continued, noting that the US Air Force had detected The second type of solar radio burst that can be associated with shock waves from CME.

One of 17 different flares from active sunspot AR 2975 shines brightly in this image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory taken on March 28-29, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

Also, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory solar tsunami photo Apparently it resulted from the CME leaving the heliosphere,” Spaceweather added.

SDO officially captured images of the event at 1:35 pm EDT (1835 GMT), but NASA did not provide detailed predictions beyond indicating the general risks that might occur with solar flares.

NASA officials wrote in a letter statment.

The sun began its current cycle of solar activity in 2019, and is expected to reach its peak around 2025. Scientists are not yet sure how active this solar cycle is, although forecasts indicate fewer sunspots than usual.

NASA and other space agencies are constantly monitoring solar activity to improve solar weather forecasts. In most cases, CMEs simply cause twilight When charged particles hit the Earth’s magnetic lines. However, stronger storms may cause Issues With satellites or power lines.

