A hopeful agreement on a Russian oil embargo will be reached within days

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the plenary session of the European Parliament at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on March 23, 2022.

DAVOS, Switzerland – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNBC on Tuesday that she hopes a deal can be reached to punish Russian oil in the coming days.

The 27 European Union countries have been stuck due to an oil embargo on Russia for several weeks, with countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic blocking the measure. Any sanctions imposed by the European Union must have the approval of all 27 member states in order to be implemented.

“I hope we can talk about days. So what we’re looking for is one or two member states that are landlocked, so you can’t get oil by sea and you need alternatives in pipelines and in refineries, and there we’re trying to find solutions,” von der Leyen said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum .

“We are working hard on the oil embargo,” she added.

The European Union decided last month to ban imports of Russian coal, But imposing restrictions on oil has proven to be a more complex task. Countries that rely heavily on Russian fossil fuels are concerned about the effects of such measures on their economies.

Hungary, for example, is It said He requested financial support of 15 billion to 18 billion euros ($16 billion to $19 billion) to move away from Russian energy. Hungary will reportedly refuse to discuss the matter at the upcoming EU meeting later this month.