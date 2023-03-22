March 22, 2023

A “hole” in the sun could make the aurora borealis stronger on March 24

Izer 20 mins ago 2 min read

A “hole” in the sun’s atmosphere may produce a dazzling light show on Earth in the coming days.

A mild twilight hour on Friday (March 24) is in effect at Earth’s higher latitudes because of a coronal hole, an opening in the sun’s magnetic field, according to US. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Opens in a new tab) (NOAA).

