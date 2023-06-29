A historical event upsets the mood: Japan hasn’t done this since 1994

Taiwan’s highest representative is making his longest-ever visit to Japan this week. Official diplomatic relations between the country and the disputed territory of China were severed in 1972.

Since then, an important Taiwanese government figure like Cheng Wen-chan has visited Tokyo only once, 29 years ago.

The meeting is a signal to Beijing that its two maritime rivals are getting closer.

It was said in the meetings that the governments of the two countries respect each other and are very important economic partners. parties They also agreed that they represent the same values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. At a meeting at the headquarters of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, the parties thanked each other for the assistance provided during the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan helped Japan with masks, Tokyo sent vaccines to Taipei.

Discussion However, its most important aspect is the dialogue on “common challenges”. Recently, the G7 group of the world’s largest democracies met in Hiroshima, Japan, where the issue was a major part of the discussions. At the time, they highlighted the importance of risk management in the face of growing Chinese efforts to gain influence. What this means is

Beijing should not be isolated, but emphasis should be placed on reducing risks.

At the time, Taiwan’s representatives did not attend the meeting, but Cheng Wenchen now expressed his agreement.

After that, the Taiwanese Vice Premier also visited the economic operators Strengthen Japan-Taiwan technology-innovation ties. It mainly affected semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunication capacity and power plants.

