A harsh accusation: Switzerland may have thrown off its century-old neutrality, but it finances Russia

Russian oligarchs and corrupt officials have been hiding their stolen money in Switzerland for years. Swiss banks are estimated to be hiding more than $200 billion in Russian money

In addition, the United States recently opened an investigation into Swiss banks that helped evade Russian sanctions, and subpoenaed representatives of two major Swiss companies. Switzerland also plays an important role in this Russia avoids export restrictions designed to prevent Moscow from financing its war or access to components for the production of critical Western technologies and equipment.

The Swiss government wants to see something done, but actually the Swiss government doesn’t want to do anything because there’s a lot of money to be made.

Phil Broder, director of Hermitage Capital Management, said in a statement. Browder added: Switzerland also contributed to the fact that Russia was able to finance the launch of the offensive in Ukraine.

Continued treatment of stolen Russian dirty money in Swiss banks is unacceptable. No country should facilitate Russia’s continuation of its unprovoked war, either financially or with weapons.

Senator Ben Gardin told the hearing.

The US investigation examined Switzerland’s role in laundering Russian money. During the nearly hour-long meeting, they discussed how Switzerland has become a popular destination for Russian dirty money, how Russian corruption in Switzerland threatens US national security, and Ukraine’s defense capabilities and possible political responses. in connection with

In the past, Russia-instigated corruption in Swiss law enforcement led to the resignation of Switzerland’s former chief prosecutor and the conviction of a senior Swiss law enforcement official on bribery charges.

The investigation aims to hold Switzerland accountable for its role in Russian money laundering and corruption, but the outcome has been postponed.

