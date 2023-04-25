A grim memory for the survivors of the Rana Plaza disaster

When the floor fell under her, Shahida Begum said, she just turned to ask her colleagues why the lights were out. Kabir Al Mulla said he was checking clothes when a friend called on his mobile phone, exclaiming that the building was on a precarious slope. Nazma Begum said that morning she washed her long black hair, leaving it loose and wet. When crushed by a concrete pole, this choice meant that she was unable to move her head or body.

On the morning of April 24, 2013, more than 1,100 people were killed when the Rana Plaza, an eight-storey building housing five garment factories on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed in about 90 seconds.

It is considered the deadliest accident in the history of the modern apparel industry, and one of the worst industrial accidents ever. Many large retailers used factories to produce their clothing, and the disaster led to a reckoning about workplace safety for garment workers and the responsibility of brands selling cheap clothing to Western consumers.

Ten years later, vigils were held to commemorate the incident Connected and all over the world, including Dhaka, London and New York. The New York Times spoke to five crash survivors about the crash and where they are now; Their thoughts permeate through this article. And for the current workers in the apparel industry, where has progress been made? What work remains to be done?