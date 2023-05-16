A great power has become the bulwark of Russia, which must be replaced

Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to the Financial Times declares That said, it seems clear to Brussels

Indian refiners buy large volumes of Russian crude before processing it into fuel for sale in Europe.

So Russian diesel really In the current regulatory environment “It doesn’t disappear, it changes“, The Bloomberg According to data compiled by the Kpler analytics firm a few weeks ago, the Asian country could deliver Europe’s largest supply of refined fuel in April, while buying record amounts of Russian crude oil, at very low prices compared to their sales. in the west.

Under EU sanctions, this business “Manipulation“Currently legal, but by definition it stings the eyes of decision-makers who want to introduce severe economic sanctions against Russia – they argue that this way Moscow can get a lot of income from oil sales, which are the largest component of the country’s budget.

If diesel or petrol comes to Europe … from India it is produced on Russian oil, this is definitely a evasion of sanctions, member states should take action against it.

Borrell said now. He pointed out that the price ceiling introduced by the G7 had contributed greatly to the decline in Russia’s oil revenues, and India wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to buy cheaper crude.

“It is normal for India to buy Russian oil. Thanks to our controls on oil prices, India can buy that oil very cheaply.

The less money Russia gets, the better

– said the representative. On the other hand, if the Asian country takes advantage of the situation Be an indirect mediator of Russian oil to Europethen sure”We must act“.

The Possible restriction on import of refined fuel It would represent a major shift in the Western sanctions regime, which has essentially tried to strike a balance between efforts to limit Moscow’s revenue and the risk of losing more supplies from the world market. The United States is particularly concerned about oil The price may fall due to loss of supplyThis would significantly harm the global economy and result in higher revenues for Moscow even as Russian export volumes decline.

The situation is further complicated by current sanctions, including those against Iran and Venezuela Once crude oil is refined, it is no longer considered to have originated in the country from which the crude oil came.. Indian refineries, for instance, use crude oil from various countries, including Russia, which makes finding the exact origin of a barrel of diesel or gasoline a serious challenge.

However, even talking about possible obstacles can have a deterrent effect:

An oil industry analyst says India may reduce or stop buying Russian crude if it thinks EU markets may turn away from destination countries for their refined fuel.

