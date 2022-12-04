A Glimpse into the Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 284 of the Invasion | world News

Russia “will not accept” a cap on its oil prices In comments published on Saturday, the Kremlin said it was analyzing how to respond, in response to an agreement between Western powers aimed at curbing a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. The ceiling was the price of Russian oil transported by sea Adopted by G7 and Australiaafter it was agreed upon by the countries of the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the price is $60 The limit on Russian seaborne oil is not dangerous and would do little to deter Russia from launching a war in Ukraine. “It’s only a matter of time before stronger tools are used anyway. It’s a pity that time has been wasted,” he said in a video statement on Saturday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the hat It will particularly benefit low- and middle-income countries that have borne the brunt of higher energy and food prices. “The price cap will be cut immediately from (President Vladimir) Putin’s most important source of income,” Yellen said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in the United States criticized what it described as a Western threat and said that Moscow will continue to search for buyers for its oil.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of “deliberate cruelty”. in its war in Ukraine, saying that Moscow deliberately targets civilians. “With willful cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its crosshairs,” Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in California’s Simi Valley.

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 10 senior clergy On Saturday, the security services said it was linked to a pro-Moscow church based on its agreement to work with the Russian occupation authorities or justifying the invasion of Moscow. The announcement is the latest in a series of steps against the Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church historically linked to Moscow. The Orthodox Church in Russia itself supports the war. See also Taiwan warns China that it has a missile capable of hitting Beijing

Eighteen Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 12 countries I received bloody parcelsincluding animal parts, in what Ukraine described as a “campaign of terror and intimidation”. Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the parcels were sent simultaneously from one European country, which he could not disclose during the investigation.

The West must consider how to address Russia’s need for security guarantees French President Emmanuel Macron said that if Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. He said Europe needs to address Putin’s concerns that “NATO is coming straight to their door,” deploying weapons that could threaten Russia, while Europe prepares for its future security architecture, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian army has restored 13 settlements in the Luhansk region, the far east of the country, according to the head of the regional administration, Serhi Hayday. He said that artillery shelling is still being fired at the villages by the Russian forces. Doctors are scheduled to visit next week and firewood is being organized for the residents of Hadaye Post it on Telegram.

Russian forces focus most of their forces on taking control of the town of Bakhmut in DonetskAccording to the British Ministry of Defense.