A giant panda gives birth to twin girls who are writhing and screaming at an amusement park in South Korea

A giant panda has given birth to healthy, wriggling twin girls at an amusement park in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – A giant panda has given birth to identical twin girls at an amusement park in South Korea.

Ai Bao gave birth to her cubs last Friday at Everland amusement park near Seoul, the park’s operator said Tuesday.

She released a video of the birth and the mother caring for her newborn babies, as well as the veterinarians examining the tiny cubs.

Samsung C&T Resort Group said they are the first panda twins to be born in South Korea.

The resort group said in the statement that Ai Bao and her babies are in good health.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity have saved China’s native panda species from extinction, increasing their population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and in captivity. The average life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to the age of 38.

The South Korean resort group said it will monitor the cubs’ health and development to decide when to reveal them to the public. Meanwhile, the group said it will use social media to show off the cubs.

Ai Bao with a male panda, Le Bao, came to the park in 2016 from China on a 15-year lease. In 2020, Ai Bao gives birth to a cub, who is named Fu Bao.

Ai Bao, Le Bao, and Fu Bao were the only pandas in South Korea. Everland’s Panda World, home to the three pandas, has welcomed 14 million visitors, according to the resort group.

