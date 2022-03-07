A fossil reveals the secrets of one of nature’s most mysterious reptiles

New Zealand’s tuatara look like gloomy iguanas. But these spiny reptiles are not actually lizards. Instead, they are the last remnants of a mysterious and ancient order of reptiles known as Rhynchocephalians that mostly disappeared after their heyday in the Jurassic period.

And they are truly the peculiar balls of the family of reptiles. Tuataras can live for more than a century, inhabit cold climates and are capable of Move their jaws back and forth For cutting insects, sea birds and each other. They even have a primitive third eye Under the scales on top of their heads that may help them keep track of the sun.

These strange traits make the tuatara an evolutionary mystery, and the sporadic fossil record of its long-lost relatives has baffled paleontologists. Likely to outpace lizards and snakes, nearly all of the Rhynchocephalians became extinct at the end of the Mesozoic era. Many left behind little more than fragments of a tooth and a jaw.

It turns out that an important piece of this puzzle has been in the museum’s drawer for decades. While sifting through a collection of accumulated fossils at Harvard University’s Museum of Comparative Zoology, Stephanie Pierce, curator of vertebrate palaeontology, and her team recently discovered the nearly complete skeleton of a lizard-like animal on a slab of stone small enough to fit in a palm. from their hands.