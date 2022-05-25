BEIJING – A retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army officer said the Chinese central government in Beijing would only use force as a “last resort” to reunify Taiwan. “The PLA is getting stronger, and we have geographical proximity,” said Zhou Bo, now a senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University. “This does not indicate that we will use force easily because that would be a last resort,” he said Tuesday on CNBC. “Squawk Box Asia”. “We sincerely wish to be reunited with our compatriots in Taiwan through peaceful means.” Taiwan is a democratically self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory. On Monday, the US President Joe Biden He said he would To be willing to use military force to defend Taiwana clear departure from Washington’s tradition of remaining intentionally vague about whether the United States would provide aid to the island if China invaded. Biden and the White House later said These comments did not reflect a shift in policy.

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition to the remarks of the US side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response, according to an official English-language transcript of a press briefing on Monday. Wang stressed that the Taiwan issue is an internal affair. “No one should underestimate the strong resolve, determination and ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “No one should stand up to 1.4 billion Chinese.”

Dennis Wing, assistant professor of political science at Sam Houston State University, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Wednesday that Biden’s comments about military power are “testing China” for its response, so US allies will know how to respond. Wong said the US desire to defend Taiwan was based on the condition that China change the “so-called status quo.” “If China does not change the status quo, the strategic uncertainty will remain.” For more than 40 years, US “one China” policy Beijing has been recognized as the only legitimate government of China. Meanwhile, the United States maintains informal relations with Taiwan, with a policy of ensuring that the island has the resources to defend itself.

It is important to remember that Biden was describing a “hypothetical situation,” in the words of Susan Thornton, a retired senior US diplomat and senior fellow at Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center. “It’s unfortunate that everyone keeps talking about invading Taiwan, militarizing this situation,” Thornton said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Wednesday. “There shouldn’t be an impending crisis in Taiwan and the more we talk about it, the more we strive for it, in my view.” Beijing has said it aims for a peaceful reunification with Taiwan. On Tuesday, Zhou was martyred China’s “Anti-Secession Law” on the terms under which Beijing will use force. “Unless and until Taiwan declares independence, unless and until an outside force separates Taiwan from China, or unless and until the possibility of peaceful reunification is completely exhausted, otherwise we will not use force,” he said. “Of course, if the Taiwan authorities [are] Of course we have to be well prepared, Zhou said against the possibility of this indefinite reunification. We do not regret it.