A football player and member of the University of Georgia team is killed in a crash after a championship celebration

Devin Willock, offensive lineman for the Bulldogs football team at the University of Georgia, Died in a car accident This killed another person and injured two others early Sunday morning, the school said. The incident happened just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight National Championship win with a show and party.

Willock, 20, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car, Chandler Lecroy, 24, was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. LeCroy was a football recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs who previously earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia. Two other members of the football program were also injured in the accident in Athens, Georgia, south of campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.

ESPN reported that another offensive lineman, Warren McClendon, was among the injured. The youngster announced on Saturday that he will be entering the NFL Draft.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Athens-Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

An initial investigation found that one of the Ford Expedition vehicles “left the road and crashed into two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.

On Saturday, Georgia celebrated a 65-7 loss to TCU in the National Championship game with a parade across town and celebration at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football players acknowledge the crowd during a parade celebrating the Bulldogs’ second consecutive NCAA National Football Championship, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Alex Slitz/AP



The cheerful mood soon turned into sadness.

“We are deeply saddened and saddened by the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler Lecroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding guy in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and was a great pleasure for the coach.”

Smart said LeCroy was “a valuable member of our football team and he brought an incredible attitude and energy with him every day. We and their families grieve this tragic loss and will support them in every way we can.”

Police said the wreckage is still under investigation and has not determined what factors may have contributed to the accident. It may take several days before an incident report is issued.

Willock was a 6-foot-7, 335-pound sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey.

He played wide as a backup during the 2022 season and started at right guard in Southeastern Conference wins over Tennessee and Kentucky.

With McClendon and offensive lineman Warren Ericson headed to the NFL Draft, Willock will likely be vying for the starting spot in 2023 as the Bulldogs head for a third straight national title.

Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said Willock and Lecroy were “two special people” who “mean the world to our football program and athletics department”.

“We will continue to honor their memory in the years to come,” Brooks added.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football team member Chandler Lecroy,” the University of Georgia Athletic Association said in a statement. statmentAdding, “The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance staff to ensure that we provide the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes as they process this grief. We cannot provide further comment at this time but ask everyone to continue to maintain our Participants in your prayers.

Police said a 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female female passenger sustained serious injuries. “We will continue to monitor their condition with medical personnel,” the school said.

Georgia also said the mental health and performance staff will “make sure that we provide the best possible support for our staff and student-athletes as they process this grief.”

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, who spoke at the championship ceremony, chirp That Willock’s death was “extremely sad news and we share our sympathy, prayers and support.”

Another Georgia player, linebacker Nolan Smith, said Willock’s death “hurts my heart.”

“All I have to say is ‘Once Live (Too) left soon,'” Smith chirp. “DevinWilock I love you forever.”

A few hours before his death, Willock retweeted a post which showed him spending time with a young Georgia fan at what appeared to be a restaurant, even letting the young man wear a championship ring.

“Special thanks to @DevinWilock for making time for my grandson when he didn’t have to,” the tweet read. “You went out of your way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!”