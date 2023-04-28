A farm with two thousand rhinos is for sale

8,500 hectare farm for sale in South Africa with 1,993 rhinos – The Guardian writes. The owner is looking for a billionaire investor who would rather spend on protected rhinos than a yacht or a Picasso painting.

South African businessman John Hume bought 200 rhinos about 30 years ago and has been breeding them ever since. Now their number has increased to 2,000, which is about one-tenth of the total population of rhinos in the world. Apart from them, 213 buffaloes, five hippos, seven zebras and 11 giraffes live in the farm.

Hume, now 81, made his fortune in resorts, of which he spent $150 million on a rhino farm. However, last year, he ran out of money because it costs HUF 3.5 million a day to maintain the farm. Hundreds of people work on the project, including veterinarians, game wardens and conservationists who protect the rhinos from poachers.

John Hume back at his farm in 2004 – Photo: Alexander Joe / 2004 AFP

In the past, the farm generated income from the sale of rhino horn, which was more expensive than ivory, cocaine or gold. Rhinoceros horn is used to make traditional Chinese medicines. The farm has a license to harvest rhinos, which protects the animals from poachers, but their trade has been banned for years.

According to Hume, rhinoceroses cannot stand against predators. Hume is so impoverished with the operation of the farm that he wants it to be bought by a foundation or a billionaire who wants to continue the project. You can bid on the farm until the first of May.