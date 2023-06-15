A far-reaching forex loan ruling has come from the European Court of Justice

In 2008, a consumer and his wife entered into a mortgage loan agreement with Bank M. in Poland. The loan is denominated in Swiss francs (CHF) and monthly installments are to be paid in Polish zlotys (PLN) after conversion using the CHF purchase rate corresponding to the exchange rate table used by Bank M. at each installment period. .

Considering that the transaction conditions determining the exchange rate were unfair, the consumer filed a lawsuit against Bank M. in the Warsaw District Court, considering the contract to be completely void.

He demands payment of an amount equal to half of the profit earned by Bank M. over a period of time using the monthly installments paid to fulfill the contract.

In support of his claim, Consumer Bank M. He mentions that these installments were collected without any legal basis.

The Polish court wanted an answer from the European Court of Justice on whether the Unfair Terms Directive and the principles of effective enforcement, legal certainty and proportionality allow for the recovery of the amount declared invalid in the mortgage loan agreement. paid under the contract, as well as after the cancellation of the unfair terms, cannot require any compensation in addition to the payment of statutory interest for late payment from the date of notice.

In its judgment on Thursday, it said that the order does not specifically limit the consequences of invalidity of a contract concluded between a seller or service provider and a consumer even after the cancellation of unfair terms. It is the task of the Member States to determine the specified effects, which must ensure that the rules they establish are compatible with EU law and, in particular, with the objectives pursued by the Directive. The European Court clarified that this compatibility, on the one hand, depends on the question of whether the national provisions make it possible to restore the legal and factual situation of the consumer if the declared contract had not been entered into. Void, on the other hand, do they endanger the deterrent power sought to be achieved by the decree.

According to the European Court of Justice

The possibility of the consumer asserting a claim against the bank beyond the repayment of monthly installments does not seem to be detrimental to the above stated objectives.

More specifically, this option is relevant to prevent sellers or service providers from including unfair terms in contracts concluded with consumers, because including these terms in contracts may have financial consequences that outweigh the amount, rendering these contracts void. Refund and payment of any late interest by the consumer. However

The task of the national court is to examine whether it complies with the principle of proportionality if it grants such consumer claims, taking into account all the circumstances of the procedure.

At first glance, the decision of the European Court of Justice is consistent with the opinion of the Attorney General in February, which the Polish public has been waiting for a long time, and the market was able to price its impact: the zloty exchange rate reacted to the news with moderate weakness, and the stock prices of Polish banks fell significantly. In contrast, the current ruling does not seem to remove the existing uncertainty that national courts will have the final say in thousands of Polish foreign exchange loan cases. Polish court practice will have a primary impact on what additional fee obligations will be imposed on banks there.

Otherwise, it is against the order for the bank to demand any compensation from the consumer in addition to refund of principal amount disbursed and payment of statutory default interest. The European Court believed that granting such a right would lead to the removal of the deterrent effect on sellers or service providers. Otherwise, the effective implementation of the protection afforded to consumers by the Directive will be affected if the consumer exposes himself to the risk of having to pay such compensation while exercising his rights under this Directive. Such an interpretation would have the risk of creating more favorable circumstances for the consumer than continuing the performance of a contract with an unreasonable duration instead of exercising the rights arising from said order.

The European Court asserts that the annulment of the mortgage loan agreement in the present case was the result of Bank M’s use of unfair terms. Therefore, the bank cannot accept any economic benefit from its illegal conduct or any compensation after the harm caused by such conduct.

Moreover, the European Court considers that

The argument about the stability of financial markets does not apply in the context of the interpretation of the Consumer Protection Directive.

Otherwise, sellers or service providers cannot avoid the objectives pursued by the Directive for reasons related to safeguarding the stability of financial markets. The task of financial institutions is to organize their activities according to the directive.

In April, the European Court of Justice issued a ruling that took a stance in favor of consumer protection. According to the decision made at the time, the Hungarian court procedure for correcting abusive contracts with additional content that harms creditors is against EU law.

Cover image: Getty Images