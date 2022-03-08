Major League spring training remains closed due to the closure, but minor league spring training is underway. Games are set to begin in both Arizona and Florida within the next two weeks, and backcourt training continues for most clubs.

Here are the teams that are allowing fans access to the backcourts and a minor league spring training session this year. This story will be updated when teams announce or update their plans.

(Update 3/7: This story has been updated to include Angels, Mets, Nationals, and Orioles fans arriving for minor league spring training.)

Angels –Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

Astros-Trainings in the minor leagues are not open to the public.

Athletics –Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

blue jays-Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

brave—Fans cannot access backfields. The tiki bar overlooking the main stadium is open.

beer makers –Fans will be allowed access to backfields starting March 13th.

basics-Fans have access to the backcourt and attend minor league spring training. Free entry, no masks required. Rehearsals will be from about 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET most days.

Cubs—Fans have access to the backcourt and attend minor league spring training.

d- their backs-Fans can access the backcourt and attend secondary spring training starting March 7. Free admission.

Dodgers –There is no current backcourt fan access or minor league spring training, but this is subject to change.

giants –

Guardians –Fans can access slots 1 and 2 at the bottom of each line.

sailors –Fans are allowed access to the backfields from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

Marlins—No decision has yet been made on whether fans will have access to spring training in the minor league.

Mets –Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

Citizens –Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

oriole –Fans can access the backcourt and attend Spring League training and mini-games starting March 10. Free admission.

Padres—No decision has been made regarding fans’ access to spring training in the minor league.

pirate-Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

Phyllis –Fans have access to the backcourt and attend minor league spring training.

Notice-The club is still evaluating public access policies and expects to have more details next week.

rays-Fans have access to the backcourt and attend minor league spring training. Submission is free.

Reds –

red socks-No date has been set for when fans will arrive for minor league spring training.

Rocky-Fans can access the backcourt and attend minor league spring training starting March 7.

Royals –Fans do not have access to spring training in the minor league.

tigers—The exercises and matches played in the minor leagues in the main stadium are open to the public. No decision has yet been made on whether backcourt minor league matches will be open to the public.

twins-Fans have access to the backcourt and attend minor league spring training.

white socks-Fans can access the backcourt and attend the little spring training that begins March 15.

Yankees-