What do a cow, a koala, a camel, a Tasmanian devil and now a goldfinch have in common?

It’s not the plot of a new movie in the “Madagascar” series. They’re nicknames given to a strange class of space explosions that scientists can’t explain.

“We named these things after animals just for fun,” said Daniel Burley, an astronomer at Liverpool John Moores University in England.

Last, finchIt was first spotted on April 10 using the Palomar Observatory in California. A few weeks later, Dr. Burley and his colleagues confirmed that the event fit his companions. A new animal has been found outside a galaxy for the first time, making it the most intriguing discovery yet.

So, what are these things? They are called more technically luminous fast blue optical transients, or LFBOTs. These space explosions are much brighter than supernovae (which occur when stars explode), hence the “luminous” name. They light up quickly – hence “fast” – and are extremely hot, reaching 70,000 degrees Fahrenheit, thus emitting a “blue” light.