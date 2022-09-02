A collector is selling nearly every game console made in the last 50 years on eBay for $1 million

A France-based collector has listed just about every console made in the last 50 years on eBay for a grand total of €984,000 (about $978,875).

Menu, uploaded to French ebaystates that the complex is Over 2,200 consoles sold “From First to Last” along with various video games, figurines, and video game collectibles.

“All of these consoles are accompanied by signs, figurines, stations, and PVL accessories [and] A few hundred games for all consoles combined,” the list states.

The collector, username Kaori30, explains that their collection went through several ups and downs as they began collecting in the early 1990s and sold the entire collection in 2000. Kaori30 then continued collecting consoles until they discontinued in 2011 due to “lack of time” and difficulty finding rare items.

Some consoles were sold at auctions in Paris during 2015 and 2016.

While visiting Tokyo in 2018, the collector “again fell into the trap” and bought back almost all of the consoles they had previously sold.

The collector adds that the goal is to bring together “all models, all colors, editions, limited commercial edition, limited editions on hold, and editions that can only be won in competition form, Advertisers, Packages, Packages [and] European / Japanese / USA versions. “

Kaori30 estimates that approximately 200 to 300 consoles can no longer be found and suggests that the collection could be sold to a museum.

Featured Image via Kaori 30

