A city continues to struggle, with leaders of major EU countries preparing for Kiev – our war news on Monday

In a speech at an international arms trade fair near Paris on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening the European defense establishment.

In light of the war in Ukraine, the President called for the building of a strong industrial and technological base in the defense sector in Europe, and called for a review of the French defense budget.

Don’t make mistakes of the past again: Buying elsewhere for more money is not a good idea

– Macron stressed the importance of producing defense technologies before strengthening the homeland security sector.

As he said, he has no objection to alliances around the world, but he stressed that these relations should not be dependent in any way.

The president also praised the fact that many European countries have already announced increases in defense spending in response to the war.

Returning to French military spending, he said he had consulted with the defense minister and top officials to reconsider defense spending in the coming weeks in light of the geopolitical situation.

He emphasized that the transition to military rule in France was a step in the right direction. He also said that due to the war that erupted on February 24, it should be fast and strong, at very low cost.

After Macron’s inauguration in 2017, after years of stagnation, the general budget for defense spending has grown. This year, that amount will be around. 40.9 billion. In France, legislation was passed in 2019 to increase defense spending to 50 billion euros by 2025.

The Eurosatory Industrial Exhibition is held every two years in collaboration with the French Ministry of Defense.

(MTI)