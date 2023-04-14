A Chronology of Washington’s Leaders Under Dan Snyder

When Daniel Snyder, at 34, became the youngest person to buy an NFL franchise in 1999, he ushered in a wave of optimism and promise for the Washington franchise, the league’s cornerstone.
With a 6-10 start to the season, the team is still reaping profits from an enthusiastic fan base that flocked in droves to the suburban Maryland stadium named for its late owner, Jack Kent Cook. The franchise’s biggest concern at the time was how to finance parking lots that would accommodate them all, a concern that didn’t seem to bother Snyder, a lifelong fan who called buying the team “the coolest thing that ever happened to me.”
After confirming the sale, Snyder said, “In my dreams, we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year.”
By the time he agreed in principle to sell the Washington Chiefs for a record $6 billion on Thursday, Snyder had been wracked by scandals that led to investigations and legal investigations into the NFL. The previously reckless, big-spending owner was pressured into changing the team’s name and logo, buying out its partners and, ultimately, waking up from a dream that turned into a nightmare for many.
Despite Snyder’s dream, the team never won a Super Bowl in his tenure, or even reached the conference championship game.
Here are some key moments from Daniel Snyder’s tenure as owner of the NFL’s Washington Chiefs.
June 2000
Snyder spends a lot on splashy free agents.
To get the fan base moving early, Snider added two future Hall of Famers, defensive end Bruce Smith and cornerback Deion Sanders, who signed a seven-year contract worth up to $56 million, as well as quarterback Jeff George. The moves backfired: Snyder fired head coach Norv Turner after Week 14, Washington missed the playoffs, and Sanders retired.
July 2000
Washington becomes the first team to commit to training camp.
In a move that has since become the norm around the NFL, the team became the first to enforce admissions for training camp practices. Snyder said that $10 per person It will help improve access for players.
January 7, 2006
The playoff drought begins.
Washington won, 17-10, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2005 NFC Wild Card Game, their most recent playoff victory.
September 2009
Washington sues fans for $3.6 million.
In the midst of the Great Recession the team 125 Fans to try to back out of season ticket contracts. The team won $2 million in judgments against fans, including many who defaulted on contracts due to financial losses during the economic downturn.
October 2009
Fans are prohibited from bringing streamers and banners to games.
After starting the season 2-4, the team stripped head coach Jim Zorn of responsibility for calling the plays, turning him over to an assistant coach who was drawn out of retirement in Week 5. Citing safety and convenience, after an increase in the number of signs criticizing Snyder and Vinnie Cerrato, one of the front office executives. Washington lifted the ban a month later.
February 2011
Snyder is suing the Washington City Journal for libel.
Snyder sued the Washington City Paper for $1 million alleging that a 2010 article, “The Cranky Redskins Fan’s Guide to Dan Snyder,” defamed him and included antisemitic portrayals. In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Snyder said he never read the article, which charted many general inaccuracies, “because he had heard all the details.”
After seven months, Snyder dropped the lawsuit.
July 2011
Unable to sell tickets, the team removed 10,000 seats from the stadium.
The team reduced FedEx Field’s capacity from 91,704, then the second largest in the NFL, to about 82,000 after failing to find applicants for many of the 400-level seats.
May 2012
The team receives a salary cap
An independent arbitrator upheld the NFL’s decision to fine Washington and the Dallas Cowboys for overspending on player contracts during the league’s erratic 2010 season. Washington was penalized $18 million a year for two years, and Dallas was paid $5 million a year for two years.
Joining Jerry Jones in fighting the sanctions, Snyder is one of several times two of the most valuable franchises associated with a host of league issues including labor and television rights negotiations. A cornerstone of the hard-liners bloc, the friends filmed a Papa John’s commercial together in 2010. Jones would remain Snyder’s staunchest ally as scandal engulfed the Washington franchise.
May 2013
In the face of protests over the team’s name, Snyder says it “will never change.”
For nearly 90 years, Washington’s professional football team was known as the Redskins, a word considered a slur against Native Americans. Snyder said he faces protests over the name and mascot, and a federal trademark lawsuit USA Today that he would never change the name. “Quite simply. Never — you can use hats,” he said.
May 2018
The cheerleaders accuse the team of sexual harassment.
In 2018, five former cheerleaders told the New York Times that they were sexually harassed and intimidated by the team and sponsors during a trip to Costa Rica for a swimsuit calendar photo shoot. Cheerleaders described being “pimped out” to male team sponsors who were invited to photo ops as fans were forced to take pictures scantily clad or, in some cases, naked.
After a four-month internal investigation, Washington Announce the changes for the cheerleading squad, including “more conservative attire”, the inclusion of male cheerleaders, and a ban on wing-bearers in team photo sessions. In 2021, the cheerleading program was dropped in favor of a co-ed dance team.
July 13, 2020
The pressure exerted by corporate sponsors is prompting Washington to back down from its controversial title.
Days after the team’s largest corporate sponsor, FedEx, asked the team to reconsider its name and mascot, Washington announced in a statement that it would drop the name and logo and restore the trademark. The franchise will be identified as the Washington FC until a replacement is determined.
The move came weeks after other sponsors of the team, including Nike and Pepsi, received letters from investors calling on the companies to sever their ties to the team. On July 2, FedEx, which pays about $8 million a year to have its name on the team’s home field in Landover, Maryland, told the team in a letter that if the team did not change its moniker it would demand that “FedEx” be moved off the field at the end of the season.
Nike stopped selling team equipment, and WalmartAnd Goal And Amazon – Some of the nation’s largest retailers – said they would stop selling Washington products merchandise on their websites.
July 16, 2020
Female employees detail sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
In July 2020, The Washington Post published a report investigation in the mistreatment of the team’s female employees, citing 15 former front office workers.
Snyder fired several of the top executives named in the harassment accusations, and appointed a Washington-based law firm, Wilkinson Stekloff, to look into the allegations. Larry Michael, the team’s play-by-play announcer and vice president, retired after several women accused him of making derogatory comments to female employees.
The investigation was taken over by the NFL, which “concluded that for many years the workplace environment of the Washington football team, in general and especially for women, was grossly unprofessional.” In July 2021, the team is penalized $10 million and Snyder agrees to step away from the day-to-day operations of the team, handing over the reins to his wife, Tanya.
August 2020
More employees are coming forward about sexual misconduct in the workplace.
In August, The Washington Post published a report Details of claims from 25 women who said they experienced sexual harassment while working with the team dating back to 2008, including an allegation that a male employee recorded lewd videos in a fansite calendar photo taken especially for Snyder. The employee and Schneider denied the allegations.
October 2021
John Gruden’s emails to the team leader are made public.
The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal published emails sent between 2011 and 2018 in which former Buccaneers coach turned TV analyst John Gruden wrote racist and misogynistic comments to Bruce Allen, then-head coach of Washington.
The emails were discovered during a workplace misconduct review of the Washington football team. As the women who filed sexual harassment claims against the team pressed for the NFL’s investigation to be made public, members of Congress sought review of the relevant documents.
January 2022
FedEx stands crumble for Eagles fans.
Several Philadelphia Eagles fans fell from their seats when a banister collapsed near a player’s tunnel, nearly landing on quarterback Jalen Hurts after a game in 2022. Fans sued the captains, and the lawsuit is ongoing.
February. 2, 2022
Washington takes the name of the leaders.
After a two-year search, the team announced a new name and logo It was leaked before the official launchwhich included a hype video that displayed the team’s former name, which was potentially offensive.
February 9, 2022
Congressional defendants implicate Snyder in new harassment lawsuits.
At a congressional roundtable, two former employees of the team accused Snyder of creating a bad workplace, with one claiming he touched her inappropriately and another mentioning that he hosted a work event in the Aspen, Colorado, home where team managers hired prostitutes. Snyder called the allegations “outright lies”. The NFL opened a second investigation into the team, led by former SEC chairwoman Mary Jo White.
A congressional subcommittee referred allegations of the team’s financial impropriety to the Federal Trade Commission
July 2022
Congress says Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” of the defendants.
In a 29-page memo, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Snyder directed a “shadow investigation” to interfere with and undermine the NFL’s investigation, using private investigators to harass and intimidate witnesses, and create a 100-page dossier targeting victims, witnesses and journalists who briefed the team. credible accusations of harassment” against the team.
October 2022
NFL owner demands Snyder be removed.
At an NFL team owners meeting, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was an “advantage” to removing Snyder. Such a move would require the approval of at least 24 of the league’s 32 owners and would set a precedent for the league.
“We have to move,” Irsai said. “It needs to be removed.”
November 2022
Snyder is looking for buyers for leaders.
Snyder announced that he had hired bankers to explore a possible sale of some or all of the leaders.
February 2023
A federal investigation into the team’s finances added to the growing criminal and civil investigations.
ESPN Report Details that Virginia federal prosecutors are investigating allegations of financial misconduct by Snyder and Washington leaders, arising from a $55 million loan obtained without the knowledge of his associates.
Snyder and the team also face numerous other inquiries, including from the Attorney General of Virginia over financial irregularities and two since-settled lawsuits filed by Washington, D.C.’s attorney general, Carl Racine, over season ticket sales.
