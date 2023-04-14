A Chronology of Washington’s Leaders Under Dan Snyder

When Daniel Snyder, at 34, became the youngest person to buy an NFL franchise in 1999, he ushered in a wave of optimism and promise for the Washington franchise, the league’s cornerstone.

With a 6-10 start to the season, the team is still reaping profits from an enthusiastic fan base that flocked in droves to the suburban Maryland stadium named for its late owner, Jack Kent Cook. The franchise’s biggest concern at the time was how to finance parking lots that would accommodate them all, a concern that didn’t seem to bother Snyder, a lifelong fan who called buying the team “the coolest thing that ever happened to me.”

After confirming the sale, Snyder said, “In my dreams, we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year.”

By the time he agreed in principle to sell the Washington Chiefs for a record $6 billion on Thursday, Snyder had been wracked by scandals that led to investigations and legal investigations into the NFL. The previously reckless, big-spending owner was pressured into changing the team’s name and logo, buying out its partners and, ultimately, waking up from a dream that turned into a nightmare for many.

Despite Snyder’s dream, the team never won a Super Bowl in his tenure, or even reached the conference championship game.