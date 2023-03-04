A cancerous skin lesion was removed from Joe Biden’s chest

US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with a cancerous skin lesion on his chest, which was removed last month – Axios reports.

Physician to the President Friday Report by Kevin O’Connor Biden underwent surgery on February 16 at Walter Reed Army Hospital as part of his extensive medical evaluation. A tissue sample taken from the president was then sent for testing. The result confirmed it About basal cell carcinomaThis means that it is the most common malignant skin tumor.

As the clinical report indicates, basal cell carcinoma, although malignant, rarely metastasizes, but it can grow, causing more serious problems and making removal more difficult. All the cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and Biden did not need any further treatment. The biopsy site has healed well and the President remains under dermatological observation as part of his ongoing health evaluation.

It is customary to keep the public informed about the health of the President of the United States. A second medical report on Biden was released at the same time as the test identifying the aforementioned problem. We wrote at the time that 80-year-old Joe Biden is still healthy, active and able to successfully carry out his duties. According to the report, the president is being treated for atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), high cholesterol, occasional acid reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild nerve damage in his leg, but these conditions are stable. A more detailed neurological examination was also performed, which showed no signs of neurological disorders such as stroke or Parkinson’s disease.