March 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A bus-sized asteroid is flying close to Earth today. Watch it live.

Izer 46 mins ago 2 min read
A bus-sized asteroid is flying close to Earth today. Watch it live.

You can watch big asteroid Take a safe flight back to Earth today (March 13) from anywhere with good internet access.

Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast live telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass our planet slightly within the orbit of the Moon. Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM EST (1830 GMT) And you can watch it in the video feed above or Straight from the Virtual Telescope Project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

An asteroid the size of a bus is flying near Earth today and you can watch it live online

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA’s Giant Crawler On Move As Giant Moon Rocket Launch Approaches

17 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Two massive points in the Earth’s mantle confuse scientists with their amazing properties

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Update: Morris & Essex Line & Gladstone Branch Service Information – Effective Monday, March 14, 2022 | New Jersey Transit | New Jersey Transit Company

40 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Rebel Wilson shows off slim figure at BAFTAs 2022

42 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A bus-sized asteroid is flying close to Earth today. Watch it live.

46 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Kirk Cousins ​​Signs One-Year Extension With $35 Million Vikings Through 2023

47 mins ago Emet