A building in Gangnam that was bought by Rain and Kim Tae Hee is said to still be empty with huge loans to pay off.

It is said that a commercial building purchased by Rain and Kim Tae Hee is still empty and without a buyer.

in community forums, Internet users They discuss media reports about the famous couple’s expensive building that brought in no tenants or buyers. The couple bought the building in June of 2021 for KRW 92 billion and put it back on the market for sale just a year later. According to the legal reports, they demanded 140 billion KRW for the building.

Although Rain and Kim Tae Hee denied putting the building on the market, additional reports later revealed that they took back their bids when buyers did not show up.

Real estate experts said the KRW 140 billion cost is not a realistic cost for ordinary buyers, even though the building is located in one of the prime locations in Gangnam.

Currently, the building is empty with no tenants on both the first and second floors.

According to netizens, the amount of expenses and monthly loan payments that the two make should be about 200 million KRW per month.

In the past, Rain and Kim Tae Hee bought and sold several buildings on their own, often reselling the property a few years after their initial purchase.

Netizen feedback includes:

“I can’t believe they decided to sell it after one year…lol their motives are very clear”

“I do not like that”

“Now, when I think of those two things, the image of real estate comes to mind. Nothing more.”

“Is that why she’s suddenly starting acting now? Starring in a new role? Those loans need to be paid back.”

“Too much greed…”

“Hahahaha”

“Well, no wonder it’s so expensive, it’s literally within walking distance of Gangnam Station”

“I think the maintenance fee will be huge.”

“140 billion?!”

“It felt weird to see her again on screen…”

“Just lower your prices.”