October 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A brutal asteroid is moving quickly near Earth next week

Izer 16 mins ago 2 min read
NASA

Large asteroid ‘potentially dangerous’ It is expected to swing less than six lunar distances from Earth at the beginning of next month.

The asteroid, known as 2022 RM4, is expected to pass Earth on November 1 – about 1.5 million miles away at its closest point.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the asteroid has a diameter of between 330 and 740 meters, or up to more than 2,400 feet.

It will Pass by the blue planet At about 52,500 miles per hour, according to LiveScience.

The study says that the steroid that killed the dinosaurs also caused a global tsunami

asteroid above earth
(iStock)

Any space object located within 120 million miles of Earth is considered a “Near-Earth Object”.

Any large object within 4.6 million miles of Earth is classified by the astronomical term: “potentially dangerous asteroid”.

In this image provided by NASA, debris is ejected from the asteroid Demorphos, right, a few minutes after the deliberate collision of NASA's Dual Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Sept. 26, 2022, captured by the nearby Italian space agency LICIACube. On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, NASA said the spacecraft had successfully changed its orbit.

In this image provided by NASA, debris is ejected from the asteroid Demorphos, right, a few minutes after the deliberate collision of NASA’s Dual Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Sept. 26, 2022, captured by the nearby Italian space agency LICIACube. On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, NASA said the spacecraft had successfully changed its orbit.
(ASI/NASA via AP)

2022 RM4 too Apollo-type asteroida class of objects named after the asteroid 1862 Apollo.

NASA’s DART mission has successfully reached the interstellar star in a new orbit

These asteroids have an orbit greater than the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and their path intersects with the Earth’s path.

2002 RM4 orbits the Sun every 1,397 days and its trajectory occasionally crosses the Earth’s orbital path around the Sun.

These images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on October 8, 2022 show debris exploding from the surface of Demorphos 285 hours after the asteroid deliberately collided with NASA's Dart spacecraft on September 26.

These images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on October 8, 2022 show debris exploding from the surface of Demorphos 285 hours after the asteroid deliberately collided with NASA’s Dart spacecraft on September 26.
(NASA/ESA/STScI/Hubble)

See also  Signs of water on Mars may actually be an indication of something else

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

According to NASA, Earth faces no known danger from a horrific asteroid collision for at least the next century.

In addition, the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft recently reoriented the non-hazardous asteroid Demorphos by sending it off course.

Julia Mosto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

A NASA instrument tied to Venus prepares to face harsh weather

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

JWST takes a new and frightening picture of the Pillars of Creation

16 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Scientists were amazed by a strange substance that can be made like plastic, but it is made like metal

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Elon Musk says Twitter can be divided into threads allowing users to organize Twitter ranks

2 mins ago Izer
2 min read

William James Jr., the Lion King actor, sues Disney for human rights violations

4 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A brutal asteroid is moving quickly near Earth next week

16 mins ago Izer
5 min read

World Championship Game 1: JT Realmuto’s Homer gives Velez his 10th win

19 mins ago Emet