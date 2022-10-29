A brutal asteroid is moving quickly near Earth next week

Large asteroid ‘potentially dangerous’ It is expected to swing less than six lunar distances from Earth at the beginning of next month.

The asteroid, known as 2022 RM4, is expected to pass Earth on November 1 – about 1.5 million miles away at its closest point.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the asteroid has a diameter of between 330 and 740 meters, or up to more than 2,400 feet.

It will Pass by the blue planet At about 52,500 miles per hour, according to LiveScience.

Any space object located within 120 million miles of Earth is considered a “Near-Earth Object”.

Any large object within 4.6 million miles of Earth is classified by the astronomical term: “potentially dangerous asteroid”.

2022 RM4 too Apollo-type asteroida class of objects named after the asteroid 1862 Apollo.

These asteroids have an orbit greater than the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and their path intersects with the Earth’s path.

2002 RM4 orbits the Sun every 1,397 days and its trajectory occasionally crosses the Earth’s orbital path around the Sun.

According to NASA, Earth faces no known danger from a horrific asteroid collision for at least the next century.

In addition, the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft recently reoriented the non-hazardous asteroid Demorphos by sending it off course.