A breakthrough in EU asylum reform, which the Hungarian and Polish governments have resisted in vain

“Today we have taken a historic step”

Swedish Migration Minister Malmar Stenergaard announced that member states had agreed to two major asylum proposals. Ministers in the Council of the European Union agreed on Thursday a decree on the asylum and migration management system and asylum procedures.

The last hundred meters of the marathon are the longest

A marathon “maybe a hundred meters away”

– This is how Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson explained morningHow close the deal was, but they agreed until late in the evening, and just before the deal, an article appeared saying the whole effort had fallen through the cracks.

Current rules oblige external border countries to be the first EU country to register and assess asylum applications from outside the EU. These member states accept people deemed eligible and send back those rejected if they have relatives somewhere in the EU or do not have a visa or residence permit. On the other hand, if asylum seekers go to another member state, they can only be returned for a limited period of time, after which the responsibility is transferred.

This restriction does not only burden foreign countries. Most asylum applications are often submitted in member states such as Germany and Austria, which do not have many external borders (and are not hosted by Switzerland or Liechtenstein).

The system has already closed the Schengen zone without internal border controls. Austria has introduced internal border controls to several member states, for example, Hungary. It is possible for half a year for reasons of national security, but violates the rule, Despite the court order It is continuously extended every six months. Austria also blocks Bulgaria and Romania from joining Schengen, citing high numbers of asylum seekers.

Acceptance may not be mandatory, but assistance is available

The European Commission’s 2020 proposal would ease the situation by relocating asylum seekers within the EU in an emergency, but this could be changed.

“No Member State shall be compelled to carry out transfers”

– he insisted according to politics The draft will be circulated among member states during the ongoing Swedish Presidency of the Council at the end of May. According to the Swedish Presidency’s proposal, “compulsory solidarity” could mean aid in return or, for example, financial compensation. According to Politico, the dispute was between 10,000 and 22,000 euros. The morning before the meeting, Sweden’s Migration Minister Malmar Stenergaard was the current chair He declared20,000 euros are included in their plan.

Southerners haggled over how many asylum seekers they could relocate. Politico asked the figure of 30,000 a year from two ambassadors, A Guardian He wrote about 100 thousand. Others wanted additional methods to prevent “secondary movement” within the EU, meaning that applicants would have to stay where they moved, and not use the internal borderless zone to move elsewhere. Treatment of minors also disagreed. At the finish line According to the paper There was even debate about whether the simplified repatriation rules were too restrictive. Attendance at the meeting Nancy Fesser, German Minister of the Interior He stressed the rights of children.

Meanwhile, Member States are not stressed by the fact that many migration indicators have not been this high since 2016. There is roughly a year before the re-election of the European Parliament and then a major institutional restructuring. Until then, what is not accepted by change may not be accepted for a while, and may even go to the sink for good. Also, both parts of the law are part of a larger package that is usually dealt with together.

Politics: The last hurdle was Italy

The Politics Practically only the Italians stand in the way of a final deal, he wrote Thursday evening. According to the report, they wanted more countries outside the EU to be classified as safe so that asylum seekers could be sent back there. Together with them, Politico knows about ten opponents. However, it is not necessary for everyone to agree: it must be decided by a qualified majority, which means that at least some of the most populous member states or 13 of the 27 member states can integrate minorities. According to the paper, the Italians wanted it only for political reasons, because without the worst-affected EU country, the deal “doesn’t mean as much as the paper it’s written on,” as one EU diplomat put it.

Poland was vocal against the plan.

“Politically and pragmatically, this approach is unacceptable to us.”

– Deputy State Secretary Bartos Grodecki said before the vote According to the Guardian.

The Hungarian government was also displeased. “It is important that there is a balance of responsibility and unity in the proposal, but in our view this has not been achieved,” said Pence Redwari, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Brussels wants to re-impose a quota-based distribution of migrants in the EU. In the EU’s Internal Affairs Council, I firmly rejected this on behalf of Hungary,” he posted in the afternoon. on Facebook. Hours after the Swedish presidency announced the amount that could trigger the exchange.

(It’s not even worth adding that the original British tradition exempted EU institutions representing member states from Brusselsisation.)

The Hungarian government has revived the argument that failed the quota hearing

Pence Redwari also questioned whether member states can take decisions with a qualified majority. From the decisions of the Council of Europe, which is made up of heads of state and government and operates as a separate entity despite its similar name, legislation can only be passed unanimously and unanimously. However, that body is not decision-making compared to the Council of Ministers

The Hungarian government already used such an argument in a failed “allocation trial” in 2017. as We also wrote about it in the codeEU judges ruled that “the voting rules provided for in the Council of Europe treaties cannot be changed in any way”.

The minister came up with an agreement long before the founding of the European Union, more than half a century old, and has practically lost its effect over the years and the agreement does not allow a Hungarian veto anyway. AgreementLuxembourg and Ioannina are also reconciled.

Ylva Johansson said that in this political area, it is not unique for a member state to vote no, but it certainly applies to the rule if it is adopted. In a post-meeting press conference. As the guardian of the EU quasi-constitution, the European Commission must follow the rules.

Malmar Stenergaard answered the question about Hungarian and Polish resistance in the last round

Only two countries were against the proposal and therefore did not vote, thus standing behind the text with a qualified majority of “very strong”.

With this voting rule used in the base case, at least 55 percent of member states must say yes to a proposal, which represents at least 65 percent of the EU population, meaning abstentions are considered a decent number in practice.

Update: The Guardian And that Euronews He writes that Hungary and Poland voted against, and Malta, Bulgaria and Slovakia abstained – along with Lithuania, according to the former source, and Latvia and the Czech Republic, according to the latter.

Acceleration, unity, sufficient capacity

Council Press release He promised that asylum procedures would be further streamlined through negotiations and that they would be given half a year. They will consolidate the rights of asylum seekers, but also their obligations to cooperate with the authorities in order to prevent abuses. Remittances will also be simplified.

They will introduce something similar to what the Hungarian government tried with transit zones, but with much less severity. For example, it applies to those caught crossing the border illegally, and among others, it is mandatory for applicants who pose a danger to the public, who mislead the authorities or who are from other countries. Rarely (one in five) are classified as refugees. They will not be allowed to enter the territory of that country.

Member States must maintain sufficient capacity to receive arrivals and process their asylum applications.

The solidarity mechanism will help the countries where the majority of asylum seekers come from. At least 30,000 people must be relocated each year and they have a replacement of 20,000 euros, but the obligation can be replaced by other means, for example by sending border guards. They say that no member state is obliged to carry out transfers.

Several deadlines will be extended to prevent irregularities. For example, asylum seekers can be deported for three years if they are not in the country responsible for them.

This is the first time it has reached this level in seven years

The current ending is far from the end of the story. In the Council, only the member states agreed with each other, but the final decision had to be taken together with the European Parliament, which in many respects had a more distant position.

“I’m not afraid” to negotiate with the EP, it’s not the first time they’ve negotiated from a distant starting point.

– This question was answered by Ylva Johansen.

On the other hand, it is a great achievement that Member States have adopted their own common position. The current proposal, presented in 2020, builds on an earlier effort in 2016, but with The Council of Member States has not yet reached this point. EU legislation is usually passed in one to one and a half years.