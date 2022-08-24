A boy in China spends his deceased father’s cancer treatment money on mobile games

The money donated by relatives to treat a man seriously ill with cancer was allegedly spent by the man’s 12-year-old son on mobile games.

The boy, surnamed Huang, from Fuchun County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, is said to have spent 3,800 yuan (about 556 US dollars) from Donation money On mobile games in July.

The accident occurred when Huang visited his father in the hospital and used his phone. Relatives realized that the money they had donated was lost when a relative tried to pay medical bills after his death.

The boy is said to have spent the money on Xiaomi Game Center, a mobile gaming platform.

Huang’s uncle asked for a refund from Xiaomi; However, the company did not believe his story at first. After a reporter filed inquiries and the company did a background check, the money was fully returned to the family.

The uncle stated that money would be provided to support Huang and his brother in the future.

The 12-year-old expressed guilt for his actions and apologized.

“I feel sorry for my father and sorry for those relatives who helped my father,” the boy told the South China Morning Post.

Huang’s father, Huang Zhengxiang, was reported to have had late-stage brain cancer and died at the end of July. His wife died in an accident 10 years ago, and Huang’s father was the family’s sole financial breadwinner, working in construction before he fell ill in June.

His two sons, ages 12 and 15, who were placed in an orphanage after their father’s death, survived.

Featured Image via Honor Binai

