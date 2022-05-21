May 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A Boeing Starliner docks successfully at the International Space Station for the first time

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
A Boeing Starliner docks successfully at the International Space Station for the first time

The Boeing Starliner crew ship is seen moments after docking into the International Space Station’s forward port on the Harmony module. Credit: NASA TV

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft successfully docked in the International Space Station’s Harmony module for the first time on May 20, 2022, at 8:28 p.m. EDT (5:28 p.m. PT). Starliner launched a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in a flight test to the International Space Station at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, May 19 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.


The unmanned Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on May 20 after launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 19. Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) will remain at the station to complete a series. A test target before leaving the complex on May 25 where it will land at White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico. This test flight is a precursor to a future manned Starliner test flight. credit:[{” attribute=””>NASA

NASA will host a media teleconference to give an update on Starliner’s progress tonight at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 where it will be streamed live on NASA’s website. Participants include:

  • Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator, NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program
  • Joel Montalbano, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program
  • Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program
Boeing Starliner Approaches Space Station

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft approaches the International Space Station on the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Credit: NASA TV

Starliner’s hatch opening is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Coverage of hatch opening will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Saturday, May 21

  • 11:30 a.m. – NASA TV hatch opening coverage begins
  • 11:45 a.m. – (approximately) Hatch opening and welcoming remarks

Starliner is scheduled to depart the space station Wednesday, May 25, when it will undock and return to Earth, with a desert landing in the western U.S. The spacecraft will return with more than 600 pounds of cargo, including Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System reusable tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members. The tanks will be refurbished on Earth and sent back to station on a future flight.

Following certification, NASA missions aboard Starliner will carry up to four crew members to the station, enabling the continued expansion of the crew and increasing the amount of science and research that can be performed aboard the orbiting laboratory.

OFT-2 will provide valuable data for NASA certifying Boeing’s crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station.

See also  The Russians are doing a spacewalk to activate the robotic arm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

10 hours ago Izer
2 min read

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has achieved a new milestone in the mystery of the universe’s expansion rate

18 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Symbolic – Science – Climate change has made Julius Caesar’s nostalgia for extinction disappear

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

Is a recession coming? Signs that the economy is starting to collapse

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

WWE SmackDown summary and reactions: Unite, Shutdown, Oh My God!

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

A Boeing Starliner docks successfully at the International Space Station for the first time

2 hours ago Izer