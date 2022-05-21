May 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

Izer 23 mins ago 6 min read
A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

Boeing’s Starliner capsule arrived at the International Space Station Friday night (May 20), marking a milestone for the space giant’s quest to transport NASA astronauts to and from orbit.

Go Starliner aboard an Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch Alliance Thursday evening (May 19), as it embarked on a crucial unmanned mission to the station called Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2). After about 22 hours, starliner She began focusing on the International Space Station, performing a series of fly-bys, approaches, and retreats designed to showcase her rendezvous pieces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has achieved a new milestone in the mystery of the universe’s expansion rate

8 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 sends mysterious data from outside our solar system

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Code – Science – The Spanish government will pay four euros for a box of cigarette butts

7 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Wall Street closed mixed after a rough week

9 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Panchayat S2 review: Neena Gupta thrives as Jitendra Kumar’s Sachiv Ji settles in Phulera

10 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

23 mins ago Izer