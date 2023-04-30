May 1, 2023

A boat capsizes in the Roman part of Maros, a child dies, and they search for more

April 30, 2023 – 11:20 pm

Agerpres news agency reported that a four-year-old child died and several others were missing after a boat capsized in the Romanian area of ​​Maros near the port of Periam on Sunday evening, according to a spokesman for the Thames County Disaster Management.

Authorities know six adults and six juveniles were on the boat. Two passengers – a 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old child – were found on the south bank of the river in Thames County. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene tried to revive the child.

Four people – two adults and two children – have yet to be found three hours after the accident. Six other passengers on the boat – three adults and three children – were found on the north bank of the river in Arad County. They were taken to hospital with mild cold symptoms.

Timisoara news portal Opinia Timisoara was the first to report on the accident, adding that the company started sailing from Arad. The emergency call alerted to the accident at 20:24 local time, a quarter of an hour before sunset. The rescue teams who reached the spot are searching for the four missing people on both the banks of the river and in the water.

See also  Technology: No Promise, No Slip, No Collision: Instead of 4 days he draws an apartment with a new robot in 4 hours

