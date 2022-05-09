A big room in the German left-wing face, CDU twist?

In Schleswig-Holstein, the Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a historic defeat in the provincial elections.

The SPD won only 16 percent of the vote – 11.3 percentage points lower than in 2017 and its lowest level in 2009, at 25.4 percent.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), on the other hand, strengthened significantly by 11.4 percent compared to 2017: with 43.4 percent of the vote, led by local government leader Daniel Kunder.

This is what Christian Democrats are all about Excellent results In the northern German province on the border with Denmark since 1983.

True and talented: Daniel Gunder has five more years to go from voters. Photo: Facebook / Daniel Gunder

The other winners in the election were the Greens, who grew by 5.4 percentage points to 18.3 percent and came in second. The Liberals, on the other hand, who ruled nationally alongside the Social Democrats and the Greens, were weakened by about five percentage points: they had just entered parliament.

This time, however, alternative Germany (AfD) failed to enter parliament, weakening by just 1.5 percentage points to 4.4 percent – the first time the right-wing Democrats had walked out of a provincial parliament.

Interestingly, however, the Electoral Association of South Schleswig (SSW), a local Danish minority party, entered the legislature with 5.7 percent of the vote.

The CDU has ruled Schleswig-Holstein in a Jamaican alliance with the Liberals and Greens since 2017, but now, thanks to its overwhelming victory, it is enough to choose one party for you – perhaps one of two parties.

But why?

But what is behind CDU’s knockout success? FAZ According to Primarily Daniel Gunder, who has ruled Shellswick-Holstein since June 2017, is considered trustworthy and competent by a significant majority of voters, regardless of almost any party: 85 percent of those polled say they are performing better.

However, other researchers say so They mentionSince Friedrich Merz took charge of the CDU (late January this year), opposition in Germany has once again been “loud and noticeable.”

Dare not only saw an election victory, now he has received it from Daniel Gunther.

So with the current success, the CDU’s negative series is over – that’s all Its last stop was Charland In March of this year the Social Democrats had the greatest success. Not much to look forward to in the next race: Parliamentary elections will be held next Sunday in North Rhine-Westphalia.

However, it is true that the CDU / CSU alliance has been around the country since this year’s MERS election. Intensified Some percentage points: