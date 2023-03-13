A big camera update is on its way for the Galaxy S23 series

The Galaxy S23 series has flawless camera hardware, and its performance in everyday life is true to what the company claims. Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its 200MP Astronomy Camera, gives you some of the most detailed photos you can take on a smartphone. The cherry on top of the cake for Galaxy S23 owners is the latest tip from a trusted tip ice world reveals it samsung He plans a major update for the Galaxy S23 series that focuses on improving the camera.

Many owners of the Galaxy S23 series own it complained About the blurry photos taken with these phones for quite some time. Even the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not spared, and is said to fall short. Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP primary camera renders 12MP images due to pixel-binning effect, there should be less noise, images should be clearer, and have better dynamic range. But the users did not get the desired results.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 camera update could also improve night mode

If we go IceUniverse’s From the information, Samsung will be rolling out an update to improve the camera for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in March. It is expected that along with the improvements in the image quality captured by these phones, the update will also address the shutter lag issue usually found on Samsung phones. We’d like to see it come close to the Apple iPhones, which are among the best.

According to IceUniverse, the upcoming Galaxy S23 update will also improve the night mode. Samsung has been accused of over-processing images and of oversharpening them in night mode. Galaxy S23 Ultra is guilty of the two brothers. The exact date the update will be rolled out is not mentioned, but you can expect the update to arrive at the end of March. There might be a surprise hit on the Galaxy S23 as well.