90 minutes “Survivor” and “Amazing Race” – Deadline

In May 2020, CBS announced what then-CBS Entertainment president Kelly Cale called a “fall” schedule with quotes, which plays the shows they want without knowing when each will be ready amid pandemic-related global production shutdowns.

Three years later, CBS is taking a similar approach with its fall 2023 schedule, a first for Amy Reisenbach as its new entertainment chief, which is also what the network’s brass hope to launch in the fall but may not be able to amid the writers’ strike. . In typical CBS fashion, it’s betting on stability, with very few changes, with five of the seven weeknight lineups virtually intact as the network approaches its 15th consecutive season as the most-watched broadcast network. (This includes augmented 90-minute episodes of Veterans in Reality survivor And The amazing racewhich will be Wednesday night themselves in a long-rumored move.)

None of the scripted series on the schedule will be ready for a September premiere if the current writers’ outage lasts two months. CBS has been working on backup and emergency schedules that include a mix of new (mostly factual) programming and some targeted repeats. Below is the network’s ideal case scenario collection, followed by a brief analysis and description of the new CBS series for the upcoming season.

CBS FALL 2023 schedule

(NEW PROGRAMS AT UPPER CASE; ALL TIMES ET/PT

Monday

8-8:30 p.m. – The Neighborhood

8:30-9pm – Bob Hearts Abishola

10-11pm – NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesday

8-9 pm – FBI

9-10pm – FBI: International

10-11pm – FBI’s Most Wanted

Wednesday

8-9:30pm – Survivor

9:30 – 11pm – The Amazing Race

Thursday

8-8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon

8:30-9pm – Ghosts

9-10pm – So Todd helped me out

10-11pm – Sat

Friday

8-9 PM – SWAT

9-10pm – Fire Country

10-11pm – Blue Bloods

Saturday

8-10 p.m. – CBS Returns

10-11pm – 48 hours

Sunday

7-8 pm – 60 minutes

8-9pm – Matlock

9-10pm – Eq

10-11pm – CSI: Vegas

CBS plans to add two new series in the fall, dramas MatlockA reboot of the classic series starring Kathy Bates, W the good Wife Procedural branch Elspeth Headed by Carrie Preston.

Bates, at 74, may be the oldest woman to lead a new drama series on the network. It makes sense to use the older deviance and watch it more widely 60 minutes as an introduction. CBS is preparing a lineup of action dramas with strong female leads this fall Sunday, with Matlock followed by equalizer And CSI: Vegas.

Meanwhile, CBS is doing something unusual with… Elspethits release was not behind the established and long-running success, which was the MO for the network, but behind the upstart So Todd helped mewhich will return for a second season.

I heard this came from everyone who commented after demos and testing Elspeth How far will you go with So Todd helped me. The two shows have very similar sensibilities.

As for superzing survivor And The amazing raceCBS did just that to power up the night in a move reminiscent of NBC’s amplification of its feature Thursday comedies nearly two decades ago. The venerable reality headliners were the main attraction on Wednesday, and both always had extra footage left on the cutting room floor, with deleted scenes features scoring with fans.

CBS considered two different scenarios for the Friday 8 pm slot before canceling SWAT.which will remain in the timeslot for its seventh and final season of 13 episodes.

On the bench midway through the season is a new Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. sitcom. Bubba’s house. I heard it’s likely to air on Monday, and it works Bob ❤️ Abishola, which, as Deadline reported, has received 13 or more episodes. Also slated to debut mid-season is new series drama Justin Hartley Keep track of, which will premiere after the Super Bowl. Regular time is TBD.

The following describes the new CBS series.

New series of drama

ELSBETH

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain CW Wagner

ELSBETH starring Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) as Elsbeth Tascioni, a skilled yet unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, uses her unique perspective to make unique observations and brilliant criminals on the side of the NYPD. BASED ON THE CHARACTER FROM THE GOOD WIFE AND THE GOOD FIGHT. ELSBETH stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain CW Wagner, and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins serve as executive producers. Tollins will serve as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Matlock

Sky B Marshall as Olympia Lawrence, Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock and Jason Ritter as Julian Monroe. Brooke Palmer/CBS

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as 1970s Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and shrewd tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Based on the classic TV series of the same name. Matlock Stars Kathy Bates as Madeline Mattie Matlock, Skye B. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jenny Snyder-Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, and John Will serve as executive producers. Cat Coiro directed the pilot from a script Orman wrote. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Keep track of (premieres after Super Bowl 2024)

Justin Hartley as Coulter Shaw

TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Coulter Shaw, a lone wolf survivor who roams the country as a “bounty seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help ordinary citizens and law enforcement solve all sorts of mysteries while confronting his fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel never game by Jeffrey Deaver. Keep track of It stars Justin Hartley as Coulter Shaw, Fiona Rennie as Rennie, Robin Weigert as Teddy, Abby McEnany as Velma, and Eric Grace as Bobby. Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben Winters, Hilary Wiseman Graham, and Jeffrey Dever are executive producers. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. The series is produced by Twentieth Television.

New Comedy (For Mosesson)

Bubba’s house

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

boba house, Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., featuring Wayans S A legendary talk radio host and happy-divorce for “Poppa” whose perspective is challenged at work when a new co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still a father to his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer trying to follow his passion. While being a responsible father and husband. POPPA’S HOUSE starring Damon Wayans as Poppa and Damon Wayans Jr. as Damon, Essence Atkins as Ivy, and Tetona Jackson as Nina. Wayans and Kevin Hinch are executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Hench and Wayans. The series is produced by CBS Studios.