9 TV shows on NBC that may not be broadcast after 10 p.m.

Show one is for sure Not News is fanatic that NBC may be dropping 10pm next fall New Amsterdam. The medical drama that Ryan Eggold has faced — which has held the Tuesday at 10 p.m. spot since its launch in 2018 — It concludes after its fifth (abridged) season next.

But then? All bets are high.

As I mentioned for the first time before The Wall Street Journal last weekNBC may stop programming at 10-11 p.m.You’ll probably give those seven hours (including after the football season ends) to your local TV stations. The idea – which could take effect as early as fall 2023 – is said to be seen as a way to cut costs amid the evaporation of linear ratings.

A NBC representative declined our request for comment, but a spokesperson for the network told The Wall Street Journal“We are always looking at strategies to ensure our broadcasting business remains as robust as possible. As a company, our advantage is our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and broadcast.”

NBC famous – or notorious? – A similar experience began in September 2009 when it replaced its 10 p.m. programming from Monday to Friday with Jay Leno’s Show. This fateful move lasted only five months and 95 episodes.

If NBC goes ahead with the plan, the network will need to cut seven hours from its work Peak schedule (Or, really, five, if you exclude the wasteland reboot that is Saturday night and Sunday Night FootballSunday night).

Scroll down for our highly speculative article on which (read: expensive) text string will be most vulnerable amid this unprecedented prime-time downsizing.