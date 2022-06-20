‘9-1-1’ fans rush to support Jennifer Love Hewitt after her heartbreaking Instagram discovery

Image credit: Chelsea Guglielmino

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt She’s been struggling with heartbreak for the past decade, and she’s taking the time to talk about it.

at recent days Instagram shareThe I know what you did last summer The actress revealed that her mother has been 10 years old Patricia died from Cancer complications. Jennifer shared a photo of herself sitting next to her mother, and admitted that the memory made her feel “cruel,” and she still carries the heartache with her today.

She captioned the photo, “Today is ten years since I lost my best friend.” “Someone told me after I lost my mother that the first year would feel impossible, the following years would build strength inside me, and then the ten-year mark would be an open wound all over again. Because it would be crazy to be without her for so long. They were right. Today I feel so cruel. I will never forget not making her say goodbye.”

in the caption, Jennifer He also detailed some of the difficult moments she has faced since losing her mother, which included accidentally calling her during difficult days in hopes of seeing her face when walking into Patricia’s former home. While acknowledging how difficult the journey can be, ghost whisper The actress touched on the impact Patricia had on her family’s life.

Jennifer continued, “Today I’m going to celebrate her because I know she helped me build my family. My wonderful kids and a wonderful man who helps me every day to create our little unit.” “I knew that was all I wanted. I know she’s with us every day. I’m going to eat and drink her favorite things today. The kids and I will look at Mimi’s pictures and all her adventures and I’ll be so grateful that she was mine for even a moment. I love you Mama. Always and forever.”

In response, fans not only praised her courage, but were quick to support her during this difficult time. “Send you a big hug,” the actress Lindsey Price He wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. One fan replied, “What a lovely way to celebrate your mother, sending love.” Another fan found a way to write all of our thoughts into one perfect answer: “Beautiful words ❤️ I’m sure she’s so proud of the woman you are, the joy you bring to people who don’t know you, and the amazing ‘Mama you’re so inspired by her’.”

Our thoughts are with you, Jennifer.

