8BitDo Announces Xbox Arcade Stick, Coming June 30th For $119.99

It’s wireless, but you can (and should) plug it in if you’re serious about fighting games

8BitDo brings the Arcade Stick to Xbox. The combat stick that originally Launched in 2021 For Nintendo Switch and PC, it’s the first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick, and works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It is available for pre-order now $119.99, and 8BitDo plans to launch it on June 30th. with Street Fighter 6 Launch today, and Tekken 8 At some point, you will have no shortage of great fighting games to play with.

This fight stick is designed to be a solid model for beginners, yet it has a solid set of buttons and capabilities that may interest seasoned fiddlers. In addition to duplicating the Xbox controller’s face buttons, it has LSB and RSB (left or right analog stick repeat click) buttons, and a toggle to choose whether the stick is mapped to the left analog stick, right analog stick, or to a pad direction.

Image credit: 8BitDo

Once you plug in the included 2.4GHz wireless adapter that can connect it to your Xbox or PC, it can go wireless for up to 30 hours per charge. Alternatively, you can plug it in to get a wired connection to improve response time. In terms of audio passthrough, it has a 3.5mm jack for headphones or headphones.

Like the previous 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Switch and PC it’s still available at a lower price $89.99 Price, buttons for this can be customized within the company’s Ultimate software. Not only that, but it can be unlocked in case you want to customize its components. It supports 30mm and 24mm buttons, and the joystick mounting plate supports “virtually every arcade stick ever made,” in 8BitDo’s words, including Sanwa and Seimitsu machines.

