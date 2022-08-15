75 artists perform a special patriotic song “Gaya Hai 2.0”

The song was released to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, 75 artists from across the country came together to release a patriotic song “Gaya Ho”. Titled “Gaya Ho 2.0”, the song was designed, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. It is a translation of the five complete verses of the Bhagya Vedata, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. The first paragraph of the song has been adopted as the national anthem of India’s Gana Gana Mana.

The description of the video, which was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Kolkata-based Ambuja Neutia Real Estate, says:

Artists who have worked on Gaya Hai 2.0 include Asha Bhossel, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarti, Shobha Mughal, Aruna Sayram, El Subramaniam and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Other artists who have applied for the memorial song are Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargangam, Shantanu Moitra, V Sel.

India celebrates 75 years of independence today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the festivities. He raised the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the famous Red Fort.

This year, the central government promoted the “Har Ghar Teranga” campaign with the aim of making the country’s people’s relationship with the national flag more personal than just keeping it official or institutional. Ministers and BJP leaders have grabbed many “Teranga Yatras” across the country.

Kushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Gosal, Mahesh Kali, Aman Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetsu Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dumal, Ambe Subramaniam, Rhythm Shaw also lent their voices to the song “Gaya Hai 2.0”.